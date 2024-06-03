Obituary: Virginia Lynn Gentry Hamilton, Bardstown

Virginia Lynn Gentry Hamilton, of Barsdtown, known affectionately as “Lynn,” “Mom,” and most recently, “Coco,” throughout her life, died Saturday, June 1, 2024. She was born in Bardstown in 1955 to William Riley Gentry and Martha DeSpain Gentry.

VIRGINIA LYNN GENTRY HAMILTON

From an early age, she captivated hearts with her showstopping baton twirling and her exquisite piano playing. Her musical talent became a lifelong passion that graced many churches, school auditoriums, and the walls of her own home. Her artistry and devotion to music were a testament to her character and spirit.

Her life was beautifully intertwined with that of her beloved husband, Tom Hamilton of Bardstown. Together, they nurtured a loving family, raising four children and embracing the joy of seven grandchildren. When she became a grandmother, she almost instantly became “Coco” to all, a name that echoed her warmth and playful spirit. Her legacy of love and family continues through her children and their spouses.

A brilliant English teacher, her impactful education career spanned multiple school districts, including Bardstown City Schools and Bethlehem High School. Her dedication to education and her students was unwavering. She was known for her grammatical expertise (and expectations) and genuine care for all her students, who she affectionately referred to as her “little darlings.” Her influence extended beyond the classroom as she passionately coached various sports teams and squads, leaving an indelible mark on her community.

Her love for life was reflected in her favorite pastimes. Whether driveway sitting in her Adirondack chair or basking in the sun at the beach, she treasured every moment spent with her family. Her warmth and kindness extended to her friends, from book club gatherings to cherished times with the “Pinkies.” She had a unique ability to form genuine connections with everyone she met, leaving a legacy of love and friendship.

Her beloved dogs, whom she fondly referred to as her “babies,” were never (ever) far from her side, providing constant companionship and unconditional love.

Virginia Lynn Gentry Hamilton’s life was a symphony of love, family, and grace. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. Her memory will forever be a source of joy and comfort.

She is survived by four children, Martha (Rob) Staude, Charlie Hamilton, Virginia (Joe) Furnari, and Zan (Jacob) Millsap; her mother, Martha Gentry; two brothers, Bill (Karen) Gentry and Lewis (Ingrid) Gentry; and seven grandchildren, Tommy Staude, John Staude, Elodie Furnari, Leo Furnari, Evelyn Milsap, Charlotte Milsap, and HR Millsap. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, each one holding a special place in her heart.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Bethlehem High School gymnasium from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bethlehem High School, The Guthrie Opportunity Center, or the Bardstown City Schools Foundation.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-