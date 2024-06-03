Obituary: Marcus Dashaun Johnson, 23, Bardstown

Marcus Dashaun Johnson, 23, of Bardstown, died Friday, May 31, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born July 3, 2000, in Elizabethtown. He was an employee for Mammy’s Kitchen. He was a Class of 2018 graduate of Bardstown High School. He was a a loving son, brother, and uncle.

MARCUS DASHAUN JOHNSON

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Karren Johnson.

He is survived by his parents, Harry Young and Carrie Johnson of Bardstown; two sisters, Olivia Johnson of Bardstown and Kelsey Jenkins of Louisville; two brothers, Micah Witt of Louisville and Brandon Johnson of Bardstown; his maternal grandfather, Roy Johnson Sr. of Shepherdsville; his paternal grandmother, Ruby Smith-Forte of Louisville; four aunts, Sondra Johnson, Elizabeth Johnson, Kathiy Wickizer, and Candace Jackson; one uncle, Charlie Johnson; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-