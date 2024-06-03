Nelson County Jail Logs — June 2-3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Kaeden Joanna Gibson, 25, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, June 2, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Hector Edgar Virgen-Marin, 45, Lexington, no operators license; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, June 2, 2024

Mark Anthony Vittitow, 42, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2024,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-