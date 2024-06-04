Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, June 3, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Monday, June 3, 2024

Mark Anthony Vittitow, 42, Bardstown, possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $15,000 cash. Booked at 1:01 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, by the Nelson Cunty Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Matthew Parrish, 31, Bardstown, improper equipment; operating on a suspended operators license; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:37 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, by the Nelson Cunty Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Kain Yates, 20, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation); probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:28 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jonathan David Robinson, 45, Lexington, sodomy, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. Bond is $100,000 cash. Booked at 12:08 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, by the Nelson Cunty Sheriff’s Office.

Darren Thomas Keeling, 35, Willisburg, no registration plates; no registration receipt; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Orvill Justin Case, 28, Bloomfield, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, by the Nelson Cunty Sheriff’s Office.

Trina Razo-Yandall, 37, Radcliff, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 7:09 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2024, by the Nelson Cunty Sheriff’s Office.

-30-