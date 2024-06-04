Obituary: Hunter Smith, 28, formerly of Bardstown

Hunter Smith, 28, of Payneville, formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 2, 2024, due to an auto accident in Meade County. He was born Nov. 21, 1995, in Louisville. He was a Daisy Award winning registered nurse for Peace Hospital in Louisville. He was a fly fishing guide for Stone Free Drifters. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a member of Derby City Fly Fishing, and Orvis Fishing. He was known as a rock star in the fishing community.

HUNTER SMITH

He was a 2014 graduate of Nelson County High School and proud of his GSP scholarship. He was a top 10 ROTC military graduate and a 2018 graduate of Bellarmine University. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to ALL. He was a loving father to his daughter, Oakley Sage Smith. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Gill; paternal grandparents, Donald and Gloria Smith; and special ROTC friend, Tyler Cockerill.

He is survived by his wife, Lacy Watson Smith of Payneville; one daughter, Oakley Sage Smith of Payneville; his parents, Scott and Laura Smith of Bardstown; two sisters, Ashley Smith of Springfield and Autumn Smith of Bardstown; his paternal grandparents, Kenny and Rose Calvert; his mother and father-in-law, Renee Hayes Pollard and J. D. Pollard of Wolf Creek; one brother-in-law, Logan Watson of Wolf Creek; a best friend, Jeremy Burrow of Bardstown; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Manton with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Martin officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Friday prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to a college fund for his daughter, Oakley Sage Smith.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-