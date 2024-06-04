Obituary: James B. Shofner, 76, New Haven

James B. Shofner, 76, of New Haven, died Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Norton Hospital. He was born Sept. 12, 1947, in Larue County. He was a member of Woodlawn Methodist Church. He loved working on hot rods. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran where he was an airplane mechanic. He was a master Subaru and ASC Technician.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Tom Shofner; two sisters, Pat Blackford and Becky Shofner; one brother, Bill Shofner; and one granddaughter, Tara Shofner.

He is survived by his wife, Tressie “Jean” Shofner; one daughter, Marcie (Norman) Nease; one son, Scott (Donna) Shofner; one sister, Sharlot Galloway; one brother, Raymond Shofner; four grandchildren, Casey (Ashley) Nease, Justin (Holly) Nease, Jeff (Melissa) Shofner and Jenna Shofner; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and friends; and his beloved dogs, Fred and Ginger.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating with military honors conducted by the Marion County Veteran Honor Guard.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

