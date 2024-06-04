Obituary: Lawrence Houston ‘Paul’ ‘Coca Cola Cowboy’ Stump, 70, formerly of Bardstown

Lawrence Houston “Paul” “Coca Cola Cowboy” Stump, 70, of Springfield, formerly of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 2, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 28, 1953, in Cox’s Creek to the late James Beckman “JB” and Anna Jane Aldridge Stump. He was a former employee of Nelson County Industries and was a member of Parkway Baptist Church. He loved the WBRT Party Line and he enjoyed fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Louise Parkerson; and three brothers, Norman Stump, David Stump and Dallas Stump.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Duckett Stump; one son, Paul DeWayne Stump of Bloomfield; two special friends he called sisters, Imjean Morrow and Mary White; a special brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Marie Duckett of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Parkway Baptist Church with Dr. James Carroll officiating. Burial is in the Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and before the funeral Thursday at the church.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions for funeral expenses in Paul’s memory.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

