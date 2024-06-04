City issues boil water advisory for large area for customers south of Bardstown
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 **UPDATED** — The City of Bardstown has significantly expanded its original boil water advisory to include the southern half of Bardstown, southern Nelson County to just south of Balltown and west to the Boston area. See the new map for details.
Duie to a major water main break, the City of Bardstown has issued a boil water advisory for a large part if its service area on the south end of Bardstown and south of the city limits.
The affected areas include.
Angela Dr All Addresses
Apollo Pl All Addresses
Avis Rd All Addresses
Breezy Way All Addresses
Brentwood Ln All Addresses
Cecil Ct All Addresses
Cleveland Ct All Addresses
Cliffwood Dr All Addresses
Eastview Ave All Addresses
Eastview Dr All Addresses
Ed Brent Rd All Addresses
Frazier Ct All Addresses
Gilkey Run Rd All Addresses between 1110 – 1064
Hutchins Ct All Addresses
Hutchins Ln All Addresses
Indian Trl All Addresses
Leamington Dr All Addresses
Loretto Rd All Addresses up to 2935
Lucknow Ct All Addresses
Marvin Downs Ln All Addresses
Olympia Dr All Addresses
Ora Brent Ln All Addresses
Parkview Ave All Addresses
Plaza Dr All Addresses
Pottershop Loop All Addresses
Pottershop Rd All Addresses between 14 – 2749
Rainbow Ct All Addresses
Reed Way All Addresses
Scenic Dr All Addresses
Springfield Rd All Addresses between 1235 – 1815
Springhill Dr All Addresses
St James Ct All Addresses
Valleyview Dr All Addresses
Venus Ct All Addresses
Vista Ct All Addresses
Windrift Ct All Addresses
Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and, therefore, drinking water should be boiled as a precautionary measure. This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days.
-30-