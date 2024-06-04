City issues boil water advisory for large area for customers south of Bardstown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 **UPDATED** — The City of Bardstown has significantly expanded its original boil water advisory to include the southern half of Bardstown, southern Nelson County to just south of Balltown and west to the Boston area. See the new map for details.

Duie to a major water main break, the City of Bardstown has issued a boil water advisory for a large part if its service area on the south end of Bardstown and south of the city limits.

The affected areas include.

Angela Dr All Addresses

Apollo Pl All Addresses

Avis Rd All Addresses

Breezy Way All Addresses

Brentwood Ln All Addresses

Cecil Ct All Addresses

Cleveland Ct All Addresses

Cliffwood Dr All Addresses

Eastview Ave All Addresses

Eastview Dr All Addresses

Ed Brent Rd All Addresses

Frazier Ct All Addresses

Gilkey Run Rd All Addresses between 1110 – 1064

Hutchins Ct All Addresses

Hutchins Ln All Addresses

Indian Trl All Addresses

Leamington Dr All Addresses

Loretto Rd All Addresses up to 2935

Lucknow Ct All Addresses

Marvin Downs Ln All Addresses

Olympia Dr All Addresses

Ora Brent Ln All Addresses

Parkview Ave All Addresses

Plaza Dr All Addresses

Pottershop Loop All Addresses

Pottershop Rd All Addresses between 14 – 2749

Rainbow Ct All Addresses

Reed Way All Addresses

Scenic Dr All Addresses

Springfield Rd All Addresses between 1235 – 1815

Springhill Dr All Addresses

St James Ct All Addresses

Valleyview Dr All Addresses

Venus Ct All Addresses

Vista Ct All Addresses

Windrift Ct All Addresses

Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and, therefore, drinking water should be boiled as a precautionary measure. This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days.

