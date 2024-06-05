Obituary: Catherine Eunice Hicks, 97, New Hope

Catherine Eunice Hicks, 97, of New Hope, died Monday, June 3, 2024, at the Loretto Living Center at Loretto Motherhouse. She was born Aug. 16, 1926, in New Hope. She retired from Jim Beam Distillery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Hardin and Anna Maria Williams Williamson; five children, Ted Hicks, Sharon Egorow, infant Kenneth Hicks, David Hicks, and Janice Hicks; seven siblings, David, Thomas, Edward, and Benedict Williamson, Mildred Miles, Helen Bell and Hazel Van Becelaere; one son-in-law, Billy Hall; and one grandchild, Deanna Hicks.

Survivors include eight children, Rick Hicks (Sue) of Lexington, Lois Mattingly (Joe Larry) and Judy Masterson (Fuzz), both of New Haven, Steve Hicks (Mary Lois), Debbie Morris and Donald Hicks (Annette), all of New Hope, Nancy Newton (Stuart) of Loretto, and Lisa Hall of Bardstown; one brother, Bobby Williamson (Virginia), of North Brook, Ill.; 22 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in New Hope with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

