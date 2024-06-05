KSP investigate fatal Tuesday crash on WK Parkway in Grayson County

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 — On Tuesday, June 4, 2024, just before 1:30 p.m. Central time, the Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown was requested by the Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway near the 116 mile-marker.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Kelsey Dunn, 28, of Elkton, was operating a 2011 Toyota Camry and was heading eastbound during heavy rainfall when she lost control of the vehicle before crossing the median and into the path of a westbound semi-tractor trailer. Dunn was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. The semi operator, George Stup III, 28, of Belton, was not injured.

The affected portion of the Western Kentucky Parkway was closed for several hours, and a detour was opened at the 124 mile-marker, in order to allow KSP to investigate the collision.

KSP was assisted at the scene by the Grayson Co. EMS, Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office, Grayson Co. Coroner’s Office, and the Clarkson Co. Volunteer Fire Department. The investigation remains ongoing by reconstructionist Det. Brad Holloman.

-30-