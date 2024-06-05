Additional non-partisan candidates file for office ahead of 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline
NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 — A rush of additional candidates for office filed their paperwork Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline. These candidates join those who have already filed for office. A complete list will be published on Wednesday once it is confirmed all candidates’ filings are in.
The candidates and offices they seek include:
NELSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION – Karen Lee, District 5; Joedy Gilliand, District 2, who filed earlier.
BARDSTOWN SCHOOL BOARD – Andy Stone
BARDSTOWN CITY COUNCIL – Matthew Cooper; Angel Thompson
NEW HAVEN CITY COMMISSION – Mike Morris; Francis E. Lois Boley, Ruth Wimsett Faulkner.
BLOOMFIED CITY COUNCIL – John Hammond; Scott Stevens.
SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR – Gregory L. Catlett
