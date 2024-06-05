Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Gregory Evan Byrd, 40, Bardstown, careless driving; violation of conditions of release; criminal mischief, third-degree; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; obstructing an emergency responder. Bond total is $26,000 cash. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Wayne Corder, 43, Bardstown, no seat belts; no registration receipt; no insurance card; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license; failure to notify change of address to the Kentucky Department of Transportation. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Katelynn Dawn Risen, 24, Bardstown, possession controlled substance third-degree (drug unspecified); criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ben Thomas Nalley, 29, Mount Eden, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Mitchell Curtsinger, 54, Bloomfield, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Norman Miller, 31, Chaplin, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $1,232.25 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Akbar Ab Mubelela, 19, Somerset, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Devan Thompson, 29, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ahad Michael Morshedi, 41, Louisville, careless driving; operating on a suspended operators license; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan Gayle Vittow, 31, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Jacob Settles, 23, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

-30-