Nelson County Jail Logs — June 5-6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Wednesday, June 5, 2024

John Derek Brunhammer, 32, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 8:24 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Vincent Mosher, 40, Georgetown, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachory Taylor Kessinger, 32, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 26, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Lee Bradshaw, 45, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Laquay Fontez Williams, 36, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Marinko Burich Jr., 47, Bardstown, no registration plates; driving on a suspended license. No bond. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David Emery Simmons, 50, Shepherdsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2024, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Caitlyn Enichole Keltner, 31, Bardstown, speeding, 8 mph over limit; reckless driving; no insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-