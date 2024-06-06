Thursday, June 6th, 2024 | Posted by

Candidates set for school board, city council, commission races in November

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO
STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 — Following Tuesday’s filing deadline for non-partisan races on the November ballot, the following candidates will appear on the ballot for the following races (the designation “(i)” indicates incumbent candidate):

NELSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION.
Diane F. Berry (i) District 2
Joedy Gilliand, District 2\
Tracy Bowling (i) District 3
Nicole Milburn (i) District 5
Karen Lee, District 5

BARDSTOWN CITY COUNCIL.
David Dones (i)
Joe Buckman (i)
Bill Sheckles (i)
Roland “Coach Roe” Williams (i)
Franklin A. Hibbs IV (i)
Betty Kelley Hart (i)
Matthew Cooper
Angel Thompson

BARDSTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION.
Lindsay Blackmon (i)
Andy Stone (i)

BLOOMFIELD CITY COUNCIL.
Laura Barnett (i)
Todd Sweazy.
John Hammond (i)
Scott Stevenson (i)

NEW HAVEN CITY COMMISSION.
Fred DeWitt (i)
Mike Morris (i)
Francis E. Lois Boley (i)
Ruth Wimsett Faulkner (i)

SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT.
Katherine “Katie” Houghlin (i)
Kathy Hurst Settles
Gregory L. Catlett (i)

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

-30-

