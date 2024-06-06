Candidates set for school board, city council, commission races in November

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT



Wednesday, June 5, 2024 — Following Tuesday’s filing deadline for non-partisan races on the November ballot, the following candidates will appear on the ballot for the following races (the designation “(i)” indicates incumbent candidate):

NELSON COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Diane F. Berry (i) District 2

Joedy Gilliand, District 2\

Tracy Bowling (i) District 3

Nicole Milburn (i) District 5

Karen Lee, District 5

BARDSTOWN CITY COUNCIL.

David Dones (i)

Joe Buckman (i)

Bill Sheckles (i)

Roland “Coach Roe” Williams (i)

Franklin A. Hibbs IV (i)

Betty Kelley Hart (i)

Matthew Cooper

Angel Thompson

BARDSTOWN BOARD OF EDUCATION.

Lindsay Blackmon (i)

Andy Stone (i)

BLOOMFIELD CITY COUNCIL.

Laura Barnett (i)

Todd Sweazy.

John Hammond (i)

Scott Stevenson (i)

NEW HAVEN CITY COMMISSION.

Fred DeWitt (i)

Mike Morris (i)

Francis E. Lois Boley (i)

Ruth Wimsett Faulkner (i)

SOIL CONSERVATION DISTRICT.

Katherine “Katie” Houghlin (i)

Kathy Hurst Settles

Gregory L. Catlett (i)

The General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

