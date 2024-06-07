Obituary: Martha Jane Holt Proctor, 90, Bloomfield

Martha Jane Holt Proctor, 90, of Bloomfield, died Monday, June 3, 2024, peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born July 16, 1933, in Bloomfield.

She was a retired Home Economics teacher from Nelson County Public Schools having taught at Bloomfield Jr. High School and Nelson County High School. She also served as a home demonstration agent with the UK Cooperative Extension Service. She was a member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church and faithfully involved with the Community Bible Study in Bardstown for more than 20 years, many of those years in a leadership role.

She was an avid flower and vegetable gardener, and a lifelong learner willing and eager to learn and share new things with others. She was known to her family and friends for her creativity, ingenuity, and love for the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Vera Holt; two brothers, John Lincoln Holt (infant) and Wade C. “Bunky” Holt.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Proctor of Bloomfield; one daughter, Jane Proctor of Bedford; one son, Rodney Proctor of Chaplin; one sister, Nina Lou Holt Lee of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to WaterStep.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-