Obituary: Richard Lloyd Rakentine, 90, Taylorsville

Richard Lloyd Rakentine, 90, of Taylorsville, died Monday, June 3, 2024, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. He was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Burgin, N.J. to the late Harry and Emma A. Smith Rakentine. He was a retired employee of the Volusia County School Board Maintenance Department and was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife of more than 50 years, Barbara Rose Rakentine; and 11 siblings.

He is survived by one daughter, Diana Seitz of Florida; two sons, Ken Rakentine of Shepherdsville and Richard Rakentine of Florida; one sister, Adele Peters of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family respectfully chose cremation. There will be no public services.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

