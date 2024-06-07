Obituary: Cecilia Sueann Davis, 26, Taylorsville

Cecilia Sueann Davis, 26, of Taylorsville, died Monday, June 3, 2024. She was lovingly known as Cec or Cece. She was born April 9, 1998, in Louisville.

She was known for her loving nature, her kind heart and a sense of humor that could light up a room. Her greatest joys were spending time with family and friends.

Her aunts, uncles, cousins and multitude of friends she embraced as her chosen family, will forever hold her in their hearts.

Her family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the community for their support during this difficult time. The love and compassion shown are a testament to the incredible and amazing person she was and the lives she touched.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Lee Davis; one sister, Kayla Cash; her “Aunt Mammy” Vicki Jewell; two grandfathers, Larry Bruce Stevens and Jerry Davis Sr.; one great-grandmother Nancy Jewell; and great-grandparents, Cecil and Alice Darnell.

She is survived by her mother, Diana “Dee Dee” Stevens (Billy Ray); six sisters, Lori Fugett (James) of Eminence, Cortney Stump (Josh) and Ryann Davis, both of Taylorsville, Jamie Davis of Versailles, Brooke Davis (Austin) of Horse Cave, and Paige Jolley of Michigan; two brothers, Hunter Ray Stump of Bedford and Cody Davis of Taylorsville; grandparents, Kathy A. Heckman (Anthony) of Smithfield, Carol Drury (Dale) of Simpsonville, and Patricia Ballard of Indiana; and eight nieces and eight nephews.

As we lay her to rest, let us remember her for the beautiful person she was and the joy she brought to our lives. Her story is a reminder that every moment is precious, and the bonds of family and friends are everlasting.

“Sleep with the Angels” Sissy

We love you and you will forever be missed.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

