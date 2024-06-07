Obituary: Frances Lucille Branscom, 80, Mount Eden

Frances Lucille Branscom, 80, of Mount Eden, died Sunday, June 2, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 19, 1943, in Spencer County to the late Bill and Hazel Rogers McAllister. She was known as Lucille or Lucy by most. She was a retired employee of AFL and custodian for Spencer County Schools.

She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. She was a wonderful cook, loved to read, and her greatest joy was being with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bluford Branscom; and one brother, Embery McAllister.

She is survived by one daughter, Sheila Tingle of Shelbyville; three sons, Marshall (Rhonda) Chesser of Garden Homes, Ill., Tony (Barbara) Chesser of Thornton, Ill., and Terry (Kay) Chesser of Lawrenceburg; four her sisters, Anna Goodlett, Sue Whitehouse, Betty Wethington, Brenda Luckett; one brother, William McAllister; five grandchildren, Angie Lisby, Kim Stucker, Dustin Nethery, Tiffani Tingle and Kim Gray; 16 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Thursday at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville. Burial was in Highview Cemetery.

