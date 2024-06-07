Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, June 6, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Thursday, June 6, 2024

Caitlyn Enichole Keltner, 31, Bardstown, speeding, 8 mph over limit; reckless driving; no insurance card; no registration receipt; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Anthony Green, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $1,618. Booked at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Jane Honadel, 30, Springfield, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. No bond. Booked at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Joshua McCue, 43, Springfield, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Austin Underwood, 55, Bardstown, obscuring the identity of a machine, $500 to less than $10,000 value; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no registration plates; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jeffery Keith Holt, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); resisting arrest; no insurance; no registration plates; disregarding stop sign; unapproved or no eye protection (motorcycle). Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 11:44 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

