Obituary: Roger Wayne Runner, 81

Roger Wayne Runner, 81, a dedicated farmer and retired employee of Nelson County Schools, died peacefully Thursday, June 6, 2024. His life was marked by profound simplicity, unwavering commitment, and a steadfast love for his family and church.

He was born May 10, 1943, to Andrew and Verna Grace Runner. His life was characterized by hard work, and a deep sense of faith.

Whether sowing seeds in the spring or harvesting crops in the fall, he approached each task with a sense of purpose and pride, finding solace in the rhythm of the seasons and the simple beauty of nature. He skillfully employed his horticulture degree in various endeavors, seamlessly transitioning between nurturing crops, tending to vegetables, and creating stunning landscapes.

He was a devout member of Overland Church of Christ. His voice resonated through the church as he led singing for several years, uplifting congregants with his harmonious tunes and unwavering devotion.

His memory will forever be etched in their hearts as they continue to celebrate his life and the profound impact he made on all who knew him.

His life exemplified the values of humility, compassion, and unwavering faith. As we bid farewell to a remarkable soul, let us carry forward his legacy by embodying the same kindness, dedication, and love that he bestowed upon us all. May he rest in eternal peace, knowing that his legacy lives on in the hearts of those he touched.

He is surved by, and his legacy is cherished by his beloved wife of 58 years, Linda C. Runner, whose unwavering support and companionship enriched his life journey. He is also survived by one daughter, Jena L. Masterson (Wes); one son, Roger Byron Runner (Nikki); one sister, Paulette Millner (Larry); one brother, Calvin Runner (Lavena); two grandchildren, Kennadi Runner and Kinsley Masterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The funeral is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9,2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

