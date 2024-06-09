Obituary: James Larry ‘Bandit’ Washburn, 72, Chaplin

James Larry “Bandit” Washburn, 72, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at his home. He was born July 13, 1951, in Marion County to the late James Helem and Etta Jean Ross Washburn. He was a retired Rural Letter Carrier. He wa a member and trustee of Wakefield Baptist Church, and he loved to fish.

JAMES LARRY “BANDIT” WASHBURN

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Sonny Washburn; one sister, Beverly Spalding; and four brothers, Billy Grigsby, Eddie Washburn, Wayne Washburn and Roy Grigsby Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Bailey Washburn; two daughters, Sherry Marie (Bro. Isaac) Frye of Springfield and Kiersten (Nathan) Ray of Chapin, S.C.; one son, Jason (Ciera) Washburn of Richmond; two sisters, Deloris (Kenny) Smith and Betty Weakley, both of Springfield; one brother, Calvin (Alice) Grigsby of Mount Washington; his special mother-in-law, Betty Bailey; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, at Wakefield Baptist Church with Bro. Isaac Frye and Bro. Tom Sparrow officiating. Burail is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Wakefield Baptist Church. The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Gideon’s International or the Wakefield Baptist Church Building Fund.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-