Hall is first Nelson County jailer elected to state jailer’s assocation board of directors

The Kentucky Jailer’s Asssociation board of directors. Nelson County Jailer Justin Hall is third from the right in the front row. Click image to enlarge.



By JUSTIN HALL

Nelson County Jailer

Saturday, June 8, 2024 – I am thrilled to share that during the Kentucky Jailers Association Summer Training Conference, held from June 2-6 in Bowling Green, I was elected to the Board of Directors on Tuesday, June 4th, and officially sworn in on Wednesday, June 5th. This is a particularly special moment for me, as I am the first Nelson County Jailer to ever serve on the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Jailers Association.

NELSON COUNTY JAILER JUSTIN HALL

This conference brought together all elected jailers from across the state, who participated in voting for the new Board of Directors, consisting of 20 jailers, as well as filling any open executive board member positions.

I am incredibly honored to have been elected by my peers to this esteemed position. Serving on the Board of Directors is a significant responsibility and an opportunity to contribute to the advancement of our correctional system on a state level. This achievement is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team at the Nelson County Correctional Center.

I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to continue improving our programs and policies, ensuring we maintain the highest standards of safety, security, and rehabilitation within our facilities.

Thank you for your support and encouragement as we embark on this new chapter.

ABOUT THE NCCC. At the Nelson County Correctional Center, we are dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for inmates, staff, and the community. Our focus on rehabilitation and reintegration aims to prepare inmates for successful reentry into society through a variety of programs and initiatives.

-30-