Nelson County Jail Logs — June 7-9, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Friday, June 7, 2024

Michael Nick Crume Jr., 36, Cox’s Creek, failure to appear (6 counts). Bond total is $150 cash. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Buffie Marie Swann, 48, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jeffrey Wayne Busby, 58, Louisville, failure to appear; willful removal or damage to boundary marker. Bond total is $30,000 cash. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Chadwick Austin Hamilton, 39, Springfield, failure to appear. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 3:32 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Craig Rummage, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:12 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, by Nelson District Court Judge.

Joshua Robert Taggart, 36, Louisville, public intoxication controlled substance — excludes alcohol. No bond. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Michael Anthony Coulter, 39, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:11 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Chase Edward Taylor, 18, New Haven, alcohol intoxication in a public place; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Alyssa Nakole Kath, 22, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 3:10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dustin Anthony Johnson, 34, New Haven, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; no insurance; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Charles Robert Clark, 33, Bardstown, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:24 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Eugene Clark, 44, New Haven, public intoxication, controlled substance (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; terroristic threatening, third-degree. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Jacob Barnes, 18, Lexington, unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); person 18-20 years old possession/purchasing/attempting to purchase / or have another person purchase alcohol. Bond is $2,000 surety. Booked at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Laquay Fontez Williams, 36, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bail. Booked at 12:47 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Eileen Shadd, 44, Danielsville, Ga., public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of marijuana. No bond. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, Bardstown Police Department.

Tamara Jean Masden, 39, Lebanon Junction, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

