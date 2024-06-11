Obituary: Thomas Leachman Walker, 97, Bardstown

Thomas Leachman Walker, 97, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born Sept. 22, 1926, in Bardstown. He was a retired United States Post Office employee, and was the original owner of Walkers Tax Service, and later a partner in Walker- McCubbins tax service until full retirement in April 2004. He loved taking care of his Martin houses, and was an avid stock trader for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Nelson County Board of Adjustments, and a member of St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva C. Walker; his parents, Adrian and Marie Walker; two sisters, Loretta Walker Whitehouse, and Rose Ann Walker Jones; and three brothers, Edwin “Boo” Walker, William B. Walker, and Francis Leo Walker.

He is survived by one son, Francis R. “Frankie” Walker of Bardstown; a longtime friend and business partner, who he thought of as a daughter, Lynn McCubbins of Bardstown; one sister, Jane Walker O’Keefe of Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, and 8-9:15 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with a 4:30 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

