Obituary: Ara Lou White, 91, Bloomfield

Ara Lou White, 91, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, June 8, 2024, at her home. She was born Aug. 7, 1932, in Nelson County to the late Linton and Juanita Burgin Greer.

She was a former employee of Tyson Foods in Arkansas, Union Underwear in Frankfort, as well as Hood Construction. She was a homemaker and was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing, bowling, riding horses, gardening and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Winford White; one daughter, Ara Diane White; and one sister, Nancy Scrogham.

She is survived by one daughter, Cheri Lynn (Bill) Hahn of Chaplin; two sons, Jimmy (Sheri Dee) White and John (Lisa) White, both of Bloomfield; one sister, Shirley Hahn of Bloomfield; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Chaplin Baptist Church with Bro. Gene Smith officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Chaplin Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

