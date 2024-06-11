Obituary: Jason Lee Coulter, 41, Taylorsville

Jason Lee Coulter, 41, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, June 8, 2024. He was born Sept. 7, 1982, and he lived and died on Goose Creek.

JASON LEE COULTER

He was a 2000 graduate of Spencer County High School. He loved his family, especially his dogs Maggie and Leroy, and his cat, Izzy. He was always happy to be doing things outside with his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Janet Inscho; one uncle, David Inscho; and one aunt, Jean Ruhl.

He is survived by his parents, Jeffrey and Lorie Inscho Coulter of Taylorsville; one sister, Sarah (John) Gehm of Mount Washington; one brother, Andrew (De) Coulter of Mount Washington; his maternal grandfather, Floyd Inscho of Taylorsville; his paternal grandparents, William T. and Alma Coulter of Mount Eden; two nephews, Hunter Coulter and Jeffrey Gehm, both of Mount Washington; one niece, Ava Gehm of Mount Washington; five aunts, Marsha Coulter of Taylorsville, Michell (Jack) Samples of Bagdad, Teri (David) McKinney and Jennifer (Scott) Goodlett, both of Mount Eden and Jill (Tim) Renfro of Shelbyville; one uncle, Steve (Cecile) Coulter of Taylorsville; and many cousins and friends. He will watch over all of us.

His family respectfully chose cremation.

Memorial visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-