Obituary: William Howard Ernest ‘Billy’ Bishop, 85, New Haven

William Howard Ernest “Billy” Bishop, 85, of New Haven, died Monday, June 10, 2024. He was a retired pallet builder with a lifetime contract with Dow Corning. He was a Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Christine Montgomery Bishop; one sister, Nancy Carter; and two brothers, Gary Melton and Herman Bishop.

He is survived by one daughter, Samantha Lafollette (Joe); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

Visitation begins at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

