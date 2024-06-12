Obituary: William Howard Ernest ‘Billy’ Bishop, 85, New Haven
William Howard Ernest “Billy” Bishop, 85, of New Haven, died Monday, June 10, 2024. He was a retired pallet builder with a lifetime contract with Dow Corning. He was a Baptist by faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Christine Montgomery Bishop; one sister, Nancy Carter; and two brothers, Gary Melton and Herman Bishop.
He is survived by one daughter, Samantha Lafollette (Joe); five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.
The memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
-30-