NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 14, 2024 — Steve Lawson, one of the defendants in the Crystal Rogers murder case, was in court Thursday morning with his attorney to have the court consider two motions filed on his behalf. Nelson Circuit Court Judge Charles Simms III heard pleadings from the defense and from the prosecutors. Running time: About 1 hour, 8 minutes.

