Obituary: Callie Reed Stone, 70, Bardstown

Callie Reed Stone, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at U of L Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 28, 1953, in Bloomfield to the late Russell and Lottie Thompson Stone.

He was retired from American Fuji Seal. He loved Louisville Cardinal sports, Pittsburgh Steelers, fishing and mowing grass. He was a member of Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by one daughter, Mary Jo Mattingly (Joey) of Bardstown; one son, Tony Stone (LeeAnn Chesser) of Bardstown; one sister, Rita Stone (Valerie) of Pittsburgh; three brothers, Russell “Sonny” Stone (Yvonne) and Benny Stone (Paula), both of Bardstown and Davis Stone (Liz) of Shepherdsville; seven grandchildren, Debronze Cambron, John Cooper, Jalynn Cooper, Malik Stone, Maya McLendon, Cash Mattingly and Reed Mattingly; nine great-grandchildren; special friends, Mary Johnson amd Alice and Dick Heaton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at the Bloomfield 2nd Baptist Church with the Rev. Joseph Marshall and the Rev. Don Burley officiating. Burial is in Bloomfield Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, June 11, 2024, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is imn charge of arrangements.

