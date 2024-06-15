One dead in a single-vehicle early Friday morning crash on Poplar Flat Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 14, 2024 — One person died early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in the area of 3000 block of Poplar Flat Road.

Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at 6:30 a.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash involving a Toyota pickup truck. First responders on the scene determined the driver of the pickup had died from his injuries.

Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Nelson County Fire, Nelson County EMS and the Nelson County Coroner.

-30-