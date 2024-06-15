Motorcycle rider injured Friday afternoon in accident on Louisville Road

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 14, 2024 — Just before 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, Nelson County deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Louisville Road and Old Louisville Road for a possible injury accident involving a motorcycle.

According to the sheriff’s office,, the motorcycle was traveling south on Louisville Road when he left his lane and struck two other vehicles.

When officers arrived bystanders were already administering first aid to the victim. Nelson County EMS treated the injured operator at the scene and transported them to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

Deputies with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office were assisted at the scene by Nelson County EMS and Nelson County Fire.

-30-