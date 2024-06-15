Pennsyvlania man arrested on alcohol charges following Friday afternoon crash

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, June 14, 2024 — Late Friday afternoon, a Pennsylvania man was arrested on alcohol charges after police determined he was responsible for a two-vehicle crash on Springfield Road at Bardstown Auto Wreckers.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, David Pearson, 46 of Womelsdorf, Pa., was operating a blue Ford Escape when he attempted a U-turn. Pearson pulled his vehicle in the path of a blue Chevrolet SUV, leading to a collision.

Deputies determined that Pearson was under the influence of alcohol.

Pearson was arrested and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, second-degree; no registration plates; no insurance card; and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Nelson County EMS and Nelson County Fire.

