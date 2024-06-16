Obituary: John Robert ‘Johnny’ Boone, 80, Springfield

John Robert “Johnny” Boone, 80, of Springfield, died at 11:11 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, at Village of Lebanon.

JOHN ROBERT “JOHNNY” BOONE

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Fenwick Boone; one daughter, Robbie (Randall) Cox of Springfield; three sons, John Robert Boone Jr. of Campbellsville, Gene Boone and Jessie Boone, both of Springfield; one sister, Julie (Larry) Griffey of Lexington; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tueseday, June 18, 2024, at the River of Life Community Church in Springfield with private burial in St. Dominic-Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, and 8-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at River of Life Community Church

Contributions are suggested to River of Life Community Church or Hosparus of Green River.

Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-