Nelson County Jail Logs — June 10-17, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Monday, June 10, 2024

Matthew Thomas Avery, 36, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:58 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Robin Wayne Langdon, 54, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:32 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Joshua Matthew Williamson, 42, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Arthur Reeves Taylor, 80, Lexington, theft by deception, includes cold checks over $500 but less than $1,000. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Vincent Boone, 55, Bardstown, no seat belts; reckless driving; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Lee Richardson, 50, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $1,857.19 cash. Booked at 10:41 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Margaret Ann Lawson, 57, Bloomfield, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Christopher Randall Hayes, 44, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on own recognizance. Booked at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

De’Andre Lamon Wickware, 24, Huntsville, Texas, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; rape, third-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Dawn Lee Richard, 48, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100. Booked at 1:49 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024,, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Valerie Cecilia Weimer, 35, Boston, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Beth Nicole Long, 44, Bardstown, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 9:50 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amber Ray Smith, 26, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tessica Lynn Kay Gilkey, 33, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $950 cash. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Elizabeth Lynn Maddox, 41, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:45 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts); assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); alcohol intoxication in a public place. Bond total is $1,150 cash. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Nelson Trent Lynn, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. Bond is $2,500 surety. Booked at 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, June 14, 2024

Jeffrey Labranden Groves, 40, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of aclohol/drugs/etc.; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $313. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lukas Chance Mitchell, 22, Buffalo, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2024.

Michael David Thomas, 61, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Leland Blake Murphy, 32, Louisville, contempt of court. Bond is $1,239 cash. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

David Stephen Pearson, 46, Womelsdorf, Penn., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; wanton endangerment, second-degree; no registration plates; no insurance card; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jolicia L. Rainey, 20, Louisville, possession controlled substance. No bond. Booked at 6:27 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024.

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Steven Michael Thompson, 37, Bloomfield, failure to or improper signal; careless driving; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $6896 cash. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shane Michael Goodlett, 22, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $223 cash. Booked at 9:53 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Vicky Lynn Morris, 55, Bardstown, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond is $450 cash. Booked at 11:17 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Steven Stine Jr., 36, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; no registration plates; no insurance; no light on vehicle in tow. No bond. Booked at 6:01 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Donzell Juan Girdley, 22, Bardstown, possession controlled subtance, first-degree (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence; failure to appear. Bond total is $6,000 cash. Booked at 6:31 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Tremayne Girdley, 33, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant; probation violation (for felony offense); flagrant non-support; assault, first-degree; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $111,000 cash. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Frank Johnson, 36, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); serving parole violation warrant. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 8:11 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jonathan Edward Cornelius, 54, Elizabethtown, no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no insurance. Booked at 8:59 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2024, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Sunday, June 16, 2024

James Lee Rose, 37, Owensboro, failure to appear (4 counts). Bond total is $2,000 cash. Booked at 7 a.m. Sunday, June 16, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Brandon Lee Belcher, 38, Louisville, alcohol intoxication in a public place. No bond. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Brentley Nathaniel Bronnbauer, 22, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph over more over speed limit; reckless driving; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); criminal mischief, first-degree; no seat belts. No bond. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Michael Dalton Clark, 22, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 10:03 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Aneth Del Carmen Huenuman-Mercado, 62, Springfield, alcohol intoxication in public place. No bond. Booked at 10:54 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2024,, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Monday, June 17, 2024

Chevelle Brazil Allen, 49, Bardstown, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $895 cash. Booked at 12:31 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lanora Katherine Hoskins, 24, Shelbyville, failure to appear. Bond is $605. Booked at 12:19 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Allen Sellers, 58, Bardstown, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond total is $125,000 cash. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenny Ray McCandless, 44, New Haven, careless driving; improper equipment; operating on a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine0; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces). No bond. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Matthew Parrish, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 8:32 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Ray Anderson, 49, Chaplin, contempt of court. Bond is $228 cash. Booked at 9 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-