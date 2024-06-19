Obituary: Richard Downs, 40, New Haven

Richard Downs, 40, of New Haven, died Monday, June 17, 2024, at his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1983 in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Marion “Turtle” Downs; and one sister, Denise Ebersold.

He is survived by one daughter, Piper Kinley Newton; his mother, Louise Downs; five sisters, Karen (Mike) Taylor, Susan Ratliff, Laura (Todd) Durbin, Carlene (Bryan) Downs and Tonya Kays; one brother, David (Cheryl) Downs; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

The prayer service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with Deacon Steve Heil officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at the funeral home. Burial is at a later date in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

