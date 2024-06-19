Obituary: Donald Hughes, 63, Bardstown

Donald Hughes, 63, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 14, 2024. He was born April 7, 1961, in Bardstown. He loved the UK Wildcats. He was an active member of Woodlawn Methodist Church. He was a proud grandpa to four grandbabies.

DONALD HUGHES

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Barlow Hughes; one son, Donald Hughes II; and his maternal grandparents, Manuel and Beulah Barlow.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Carolyn Thelma Hughes of Bardstown; one daughter, Amanda Hughes (Daniel) Lacy of New Haven; one son, Derek (Lacey) Hughes of Bardstown; three sisters, Deloris (Lambert) Farmer of Lexington, Debra (Jack) Filiatreau of Augusta, Ga., and Delisa (Dale) Hardin, of Tampa, Fla.; his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Mann of Florida; and four grandchildren, Havin Ray Carothers, Alexander James Hughes, Gunner Chase Lacy, and Luca Elijah Lacy.

The memorial service is noon Friday, June 21, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Pile officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday, June 21, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Woodlawn Methodist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

