Obituary: Dorothy ‘Dee Dee’ Bodine Rhoades, 86, Bardstown

Dorothy “Dee Dee” Bodine Rhoades, 86, of Bardstown, died Friday, June 14, 2024, at The Springs at Stony Brook in Louisville. She was born May 25, 1938, in Bardstown. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Women’s Missions Union, and a Sunday school teacher. She was a lifelong member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Rhoades; her parents, Isaac and Mary Lizzie Bodine; two sisters, Pauline Shirley, and Barbara Bodine; and one brother, Isaac Bodine.

She is survived by two daughters, Marsha (Rick) Logsdon, and Mitzi Stice, both of Bardstown; one sister, Roxanna Gordon of Bardstown; one brother, Marvin Bodine of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Matthew Stice, Meredith Stice, Evan Logsdon and Jason (Amanda) Logsdon; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Braelynn, and Drew; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Lucas officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may go to The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

