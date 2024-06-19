Obituary: Mark Anthony Hayes, 55, Louisville

Mark Anthony Hayes, 55, of Louisville, died Friday, June 14, 2024, at his home. He was born Feb. 9, 1969, in Greensburg to Floyd Hayes and Lou Anna Allen. He worked at UPS. He loved UK, the Dallas Cowboys, and animals, especially dogs. He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Lou Anna Allen of Bardstown; one sister, Sharon Caven, of Bardstown; and two nieces, Sashya Caven and Devon Allen.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen. There will be no public visitation or services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

