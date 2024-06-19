Obituary: David Lee Wagner, 72, Lyon Station

David Lee Wagner, 72, of Lyon Station, died Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown with his family by his side.

DAVID LEE WAGNER

He was a Christian by faith. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Mason at Pleasure Ridge Lodge and also an Eagle. He was a radiologist with Henry Vogt Machine Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mary Catherine Osburne Wagner; and one brother, Charles Wagner.

He is survived by his wife of 48 ½ years, Joyce Burkhardt Wagner of Lyon Station; two daughters, Kelli Wagner of Lyon Station and Amy (Matt) Spalding of New Haven; his stepmother, Donna Wagner of Missouri; one brother, Daryl (Margaret) Wagner of Missouri; three grandchildren, Kaylee Stewart, Jackson Spalding and Alex Spalding; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In keeping with his wishes cremation was chosen.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel New Haven, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

