Voters will determine if medical marijuana dispensaries are allowed in county

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 — Nelson County residents will have the chance during the November General Election to decide if they want to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in Nelson County.

Nelson Fiscal Court discussed medical marijuana at Tuesday night’s fiscal court meeting, and if the county wished to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the county.

On March 31, 2024, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed Senate Bill 47, which legalizes medical marijuana in Kentucky. As part of that legislation, individual county governments have the option to prohibit the operation of businesses that will sell medical marijuana.

County Attorney Chip McKay said the court had two options — take no action and allow the sale of medical marijuana in the county, or pass an ordinance that bans medical marijuana dispensaries from operating in Nelson County. Medical marijuana would not be banned in the county, just businesses that sell it.

The county also has the option of placing the matter on the ballot of the upcoming November election in order to allow voters to decide if they wish to have medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the county.

McKay pointed out that only 44 medical marijuana dispensaries statewide will be allowed by the legislation, so there’s no way to determine if a state license for one of those dispensaries would even be available for a business that wished to open in Nelson County.

The City of Bardstown can vote to allow for a medical marijuana dispensary in its jurisdiction even if the county bans the operation of a dispensary.

At first, several magistrates were prepared to approve an ordinance to prohibit the opration of a dispensary in the county.

Magistrate M.T. Harned said he felt the people of the county should have a voice. After additional discussion, the magistrates voted unanimously to place the question on the November General Election ballot to let county voters decide the matter.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— approved to stay with KACo for the county’s general liability and workers comp insurance.

— heard that the county received a $241,000 grant that will be used to purchase recycling containers. A committee will meet to determine where to locate the containers.

