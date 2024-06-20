Nelson Fiscal Court approves increases in monthly garbage fee, annual 911 fee

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio



Tuesday, June 18, 2024 — Nelson Fiscal Court approved resolutions Tuesday night that raises the county’s fees for garbage collection and the annual 911 dispatch fee assessed on each county property.

GARBAGE RATE HIKE. The garbage collection monthly fee was raised by the magistrates just last summer, when they approved raising it $2 a month, from $16 to $18.



This year’s rate hike will mean county residents will have to pay $2.61 more a month for a total bill of $20.61.



Magistrate Keith Metcalfe noted that the court had raised the garbage rate by $4.61 in less than 18 months. He noted that since the county operates the landfill, county residents should receive a break on the cost of garbage collection.



Judge-Executive Tim Hutchins defended the rate increase, citing “Biden-flation” as the cause of spiraling increases in the cost of garbage trucks and related equipment. Solid waste manager John Greenwell citedd figures that showed how prices for equipment have skyrocketed in the past few years.



County Road Engineer Brad Spalding noted that county and city garbage trucks pay the same rate for bringing garbage to the county landfill.



The rate hike is effective July 1st. The county offers low-income seniors and veterans who meet certain guidelines to qualify for a discount. Contact Judge-Executive Tim Hutchin’s office for details at (502) 348-1800.



911 RATE HIKE. The court also approved a rate hike in the annual 911 fee assessed property owners in Nelson County.



Last summer, the magistrates approved raising the annual 911 fee from $24 to $36, or $3 per month.



Tuesday night, the magistrates approved raising the annual fee to $49.22. The annual fee appears on county property tax bills. The new fee will become effective July 1, 2024.



Magistrate Metcalfe questioned the need for a substantial increase, especially since the fee was just raised last year.

Dispatch Director Shawn Gaither explained that the dispatch center is facing expensive upgrades in the near future for its dispatching software as well as updates to its radio system.



The court approved the increase in a 4-1 vote, with Metcalfe voting against the rate hike.



