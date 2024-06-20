Obituary: Steven Nicholas ‘Nick’ Mattingly, 30, Bardstown

Steven Nicholas “Nick” Mattingly, 30, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1993, in Nelson County. He worked as a backroom coordinator and mentor at Marshalls in Bardstown. He formerly attended ECTC where he completed the Radiologic Tech Program.

He struggled with mental illness but was always kind to others and never wanted to hurt anyone’s feelings. He loved his dog “Dio.”

He was raised by his grandparents, Donnie and Brenda Mattingly, who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Joseph Donald “Donnie” Mattingly (April 3, 2019).

Survivors include his grandmother, Brenda Mattingly of New Hope; his parents, Steven Patrick Mattingly of Louisville and Christiana “Tina” Girdley (Richard) of Boston; his half-sister, Jessica Hillard (Michael) of Japan; his grandmother, Anna Morley of Las Vegas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Donald Coulter officiating. Burial is in the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may go toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Matthew Newton, Matthew McMichael, Brandon Mattingly, Daniel Metcalf, Robbie Reid, and Xavier Castillo.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

