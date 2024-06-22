Nelson County Jail Logs — June 18-21, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Zachary Taylor Maupin, 21, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jenna Elizabeth Miles, 21, Fisherville, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Dewayne Hilbert, 41, Shepherdsville, robbery, second-degree. Bond is $50,000. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Wayne Hooper, 38, Rockford, Ill., failure to appear. Bond is $380 cash. Booked at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Edward Auberry, 43, Fairdale, no registration plates; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance; driving on a DUI suspended license; failure to appear; contempt of court. Bond total is $10,000 cash. Booked at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Paul Ashcraft, 50, Lawrenceburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:44 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Isaac Dalton Myers, 32, Lebanon Junction, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating on a suspended license; no insurance; no registration plates. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelly Jeanette Walker, 62, Elizabethtown, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rickie Joseph Hovious, 58, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, third-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; improper parking violations; no registration plates. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

David Josue Mercado, 59, Bloomfield, failure to appear; no insurance; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating on a suspended operators license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Allison Everette Dones, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $200 cash. Booked at 5:07 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Noah Lester Jordan, 41, New Haven, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-deghree (cocaine); operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; no seat belts; no registration plates; no insurance. Released on recognizance. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Jason Dean Nation, 23, Bloomfield, contempt of court; no insurance card; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:27 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, by Kentucky Fish & Wildlife.

John Daniel Rister, 39, Monroe, Mich., contempt of court. Bond is $250,000 cash. Booked at 10:55 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, June 21, 2024

James Jeffery Bryant, 34, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 surety.

Booked at 11:01 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Dale Bowman, 56, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, by the Kentucky State Police.

Joseph Todd Gribbins, 50, New Hope, unauthorized climbing on railroad tracks with ta vehicle; disorderly conduct, second-degree. Released on recognizance.

Booked at 1:11 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lynn Hardin Jr., 32, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no registration receipt; no registration plates; no insurance card; license to be in possession; operating on a suspended operators license; all terrain vehicles violations. No bond. Booked at 1:22 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Eugene Stumph, 56, Springfield, official misconduct, first-degree; promoting contraband, first-degree. Booked at 1:45 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024.

Jerrid Roman Rosenberry, 26, Upton, no seat belts; improper display of registration plates; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. Released on recognizance. Booked at 4:18 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bastian Antonio Adalberto, 35, Elizabethtown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 5:20 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024. no pic

Joseph Labreyce Stivers, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 10:39 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-