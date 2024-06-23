Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, June 22, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Saturday, June 22, 2024

Aaron Blake Chavolla, 40, Bardstown, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; failure to appear; fraudulent use of a credit card, $10,000 or more; theft of identity of another person without consent; knowingly exploit an adult person over $300. Bond total is $50,250 cash. Booked at 2:39 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cole Jacob Chesser, 29, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 11:24 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2024,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-