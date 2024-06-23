Obituary: Joseph Harold Hagan, 90, Bardstown

Joseph Harold Hagan, 90, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 22, 2024, at his home. He was a graduate of St. Mary’s College, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a 37-year employee of Barton Brands Ltd, retiring as personnel manager. He served on the North Central Comprehensive Care Board, Bardstown Board of Adjustments, Hospice Board, and was a lector and Eucharistic minister at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Preston and Lucille Boone Hagan; his first wife, Sue Beeler Hagan; and one brother, Jim Hagan.

JOSEPH HAROLD HAGAN

He is survived by his wife, Julia Spalding Hagan; two daughters, Sue (Clarence) Greenwell of Bardstown and Karen (John) Doerschuk of Alpharetta Ga; one son, Stephen (Barbara) Hagan of New Hope; four sisters, Mary White, Patsy (Charlie) Cooper, Peggy (Jim) Sohan, and Cathy (Phil) Fister; one brother, Albert (Fritzi) Hagan; five grandchildren, Clay (Yadel) Greenwell of Lexington and Jakob Greenwell, both of Lexington, Barrett Greenwell of Manhatten, Ethan Doerschuk and Kaitlynn Doerschuk, both of Alpharetta, Ga.; one great-grandchild, Isabel Marie Greenwell of Lexington; and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2024, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Nelson County and/or Guthrie Opportunity Center.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-