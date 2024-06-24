Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, June 23, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Sunday, June 23, 2024

Inca Eli Calcine, 42, Liberty, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to or improper signal resisting arrest; no insurance card; no registration receipt. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:54 a.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher William Cecil, 52, Cox’s Creek, flagrant non-support. No bond. Booked at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Todd Gdribbins, 50, New Hope, robbery, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 6:48 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 29, Bardstown, receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, second-degree. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-