Obituary: Kaitlin Hunter Moore, 38, Bardstown

Kaitlin Hunter Moore, 38, of Bardstown, died Saturday, June 22, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 13, 1986, to James Wilson and Catherine Ann Mattingly Moore in Louisville. She loved spending time with her family. She also had cooking in her blood and loved it.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Ann Mattingly Moore; and one nephew, William Noah Brent Jones.

She is survived by her father, James (Alice) Moore of Louisville; two brothers, George Michael Mattingly of Louisville and James Travis Mattingly of Loretto; her fiancé, Michael “Dough Boy” Wheatley and his family whom she loved like her own; her beloved friends; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto Cathedral the Rev. Randy Hubbard officiating with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

