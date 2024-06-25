Obituary: Bettie Lucille Childs, 82, Bloomfield

Bettie Lucille Childs, 82, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born May 26, 1942, in St. Francisville, La., to the late William and Ethel Irvin Pate.

She was a homemaker who loved her family, preparing meals for her loved ones. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bardstown.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph B. Childs II; one son, Kaynell Pate; one grandson, Steven Harden; four sisters and five brothers.

She is survived by six daughters, Diane Gaddis, JoAnn Harden, Claudette (Ronald) Cross, Valencia Harden, and Michelle Bradford, all of Detroit, and Virginia Pate of Bloomfield; two sons, Reginald Bryant of Starkville, Miss., and Ray Childs of Bloomfield; two bonus daughters, Pam Livers and Lucretia “Peaches” Starnes, both of Bardstown; two sisters, Kitty Mae (Earnest) Dunn of Kenner, La., and Martha Pate of Detroit; 32 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; a special friend, Leo Stivers; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The funeral is noon Saturday, June 29, 2024, at the 1st Baptist Church in Bardstown with the Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Burial is in Campground Cemetery.

Visitation is 11:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29, 2024 at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

