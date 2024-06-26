Nelson County Jail Logs — June 24-25, 2024

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.



Monday, June 24, 2024

James William Brown Jr., 52, Bardstown, parole violation (for felony offense); probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 10:58 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Chad Thomas Beimrohr, 44, New Albany, Ind., probation violation (for felony offense); failure to appear (2 counts); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (4 counts). Bond total is $6,617 cash. Booked at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024, by Probation & Parole.

Jerry Lynn Hardin Jr., 32, Bloomfield, operating on a suspended license; no insurance card; no seat belts; destruction of a VIN; receiving stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2024,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-