City council reviews its options regarding medical marijuana businesses in city

The Bardstown City Council discussed its options in regard t allowing medical marijuana businesses to locate in the city limits. Click image to enlarge.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 — The Bardstown City Council discussed how the city should handle the possibility of a medical marijuana dispensary that might wish to be located in the Bardstown city limits.

County and city governments have the option to ban medical marijuana dispensaries in their jurisdictions, City Attorney Audrey Haydon explained. The city has several options regarding the dispensaries, she said.

The city could take no action. In that case, dispensaries in the city limits would be subject to any action Nelson Fiscal Court might take to either permit or ban medical marijuana dispensaries.

The city council could also approve an ordinance that will allow dispensaries at any point in the future — even if the county opts to prohibit them.

The city could also follow the Nelson Fiscal Court’s lead and approve a resolution to place the question on the November general election ballot.

Nelson Fiscal Court had a similar discussion at its meeting last Tuesday and it opted to consider a resolution to place the question on the November ballot and give voters the opportunity to decide if they wish to allow medical marijuana dispensaries.

At the present time, there are only 48 dispensaries that will be approved initially statewide.

Following its discussion, the council agreed it would ask the city attorney to craft a resolution for the council to consider to place the question on the November ballot.

The deadline for the city and county to approve the needed resolution is the second Tuesday in August.

TEMPLIN SIDEWALK PROJECT. The bid from the sole bidder to build sidewalks on Templin Avenue submitted a bid of $1.19 million — a bid that well over the anticipated cost.

City Engineer Jessica Filiatreau said the city is trying to locate additional funding for the project, incluind a second state TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant.

The city has applied for an additional grant, but the awards won’t be announced until August, she explained.

She told the council that rebidding the sidewalk project is unlikely to attract lower bids. The goal was to have the sidewalks completed by the time school starts in August, but it may take until the end of the year to complete the project, providing additional funding is obtained.

FY 2024-25 BUDGET. The council approved the second and final reading of the city’s fiscal year 2024-25 budget, with $93.6 million in expenditures. Of that amount, $70.4 million of from the combined utilities fund, with several big projects on the books.

The council approved a second reading on the end-of-year budget amendment in order end FY 2024 with a balanced budget.

In other business, the council:

— accepted the bid price for road salt at $103 per ton. The bid from Compass Materials was part of an auction conducted by the Kentucky Association of Counties.

